Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, killed six people and wounded 86 on Sunday, according to a Houthi health official, in retaliation for missiles launched at Israel by Houthi forces.

The strikes are the latest in over a year of direct attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi rebels in Yemen, part of a spillover from Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The Israeli military said the targets included a military compound housing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage site. The strikes killed six people and injured 86 in a final toll, a Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson said on X.

"The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi ... regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory in recent days," the Israeli military said in a statement.

On Friday, the Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile toward Israel in their latest attack, which they said was in support of Palestinians in Gaza. An Israeli Air Force official said Sunday the missile most likely carried several sub-munitions "intended to be detonated upon impact."

"This is the first time that this kind of missile has been launched from Yemen," the official said.

Since Israel's war on Gaza began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

They have also frequently fired missiles toward Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

Abdul Qader al-Murtada, a senior Houthi official, said on Sunday the Houthis, who control much of Yemen's population, would continue to act in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

"(Israel) must know that we will not abandon our brothers in Gaza, whatever the sacrifices," he said on X.