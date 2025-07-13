Eight Gaza children near a water distribution point were among at least 31 Palestinians killed by Israel on Sunday as cease-fire talks stalled.

Delegations from Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, have now spent a week trying to agree on a temporary truce to halt Israel's 21-month genocidal war on Gaza.

But on Saturday, each side accused the other of blocking attempts to secure an agreement at the indirect talks in the Qatari capital, Doha.

There has meanwhile been no let-up in Israeli strikes on Gaza, where most of the population of more than 2 million have been displaced at least once during the war.

Seven U.N. agencies Saturday warned that a fuel shortage had reached "critical levels," threatening aid operations, hospital care and already chronic food insecurity.

The civil defense agency said at least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes overnight and into the morning.

Eight people were killed in strikes on houses in Gaza City, in the north, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, 10 people were killed in a strike on a house, while 10 others, including eight children, were killed at a water distribution point, Bassal said.

"We woke up to the sound of two large explosions," Khaled Rayyan told Agence France-Presse (AFP) after a house was flattened in Nuseirat. "Our neighbour and his children were under the rubble."

Another resident, Mahmud al-Shami, called on the negotiators to secure an end to the war.

"What happened to us has never happened in the entire history of humanity," he said. "Enough."

In southern Gaza, three people were killed when Israeli jets hit a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the coastal al-Mawasi area, according to the civil defense spokesman.

A woman sitting by salvaged belongings looks on as Palestinians inspect the destruction at a makeshift displacement camp following a Israeli incursion, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, July 11, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Forced displacement fears

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has recently intensified its operations across Gaza.

On Saturday, the military said fighter jets had hit more than 35 "Hamas ... targets" around Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify tolls and details provided by the civil defense agency and other parties.

Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion triggered the war, causing 1,219 deaths and taking 251 hostages, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Israel's genocidal war, in comparison, has killed over 57,800 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry, displaced almost the entire population of more than 2 million people, sparked a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and left much of the territory in ruins.

Talks to agree on a 60-day cease-fire in the fighting and hostage release were in the balance on Saturday after Israel and Hamas accused each other of trying to block a deal.

Hamas wants the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza but a Palestinian source with knowledge of the talks said Israel had presented plans to maintain troops in more than 40% of the territory.

The source said Israel wanted to force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into the south of Gaza "in preparation for forcibly displacing them to Egypt or other countries."

A senior Israeli official said Israel had demonstrated "a willingness to flexibility in the negotiations, while Hamas remains intransigent, clinging to positions that prevent the mediators from advancing an agreement."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is prepared to enter talks for a more lasting end to hostilities once a temporary truce is agreed, but only if Hamas disarms.

Thousands of people gathered in Israel's coastal hub of Tel Aviv on Saturday, calling for the release of the hostages.

"The window of opportunity ... is open now and it won't be for long," said former captive Eli Sharabi.