World-renowned actress Angelina Jolie reaffirmed her support for Gaza on Saturday by sharing a powerful Doctors Without Borders report in her Instagram story.

Jolie, who served more than 20 years as a goodwill ambassador and special envoy for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), amplified the group's grim description of Gaza as a “mass grave for Palestinians and those helping them.”

“As Israeli forces resume and expand their military offensive by air, ground and sea on the Gaza Strip, forcibly displacing people and deliberately blocking essential aid, Palestinian lives are once again being systematically destroyed,” the report said.

The post stated that Israel’s deadly attacks pose a clear threat to the safety of humanitarian aid and health care workers in Gaza.

It called on Israeli authorities to urgently lift the “inhumane and deadly siege” on Gaza and to protect the lives of Palestinians, as well as humanitarian and health care personnel.

The post also expressed hope for the reestablishment of a cease-fire.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.