Arab countries on Friday condemned Israel’s unlawful strike on the Syrian town of Beit Jinn, which killed and wounded several civilians, calling it a breach of Syria’s sovereignty and international law.

In a statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the escalation "deepens tensions and undermines efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.”

The ministry called on the international community to take immediate action to stop the Israeli violations, protect civilians, and hold those responsible accountable under international law.

Qatar reaffirmed its "full solidarity” with Syria’s government and people, expressing support for all efforts aimed at ending the attacks and preserving Syria’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.

Jordan also condemned the Israeli attack, describing it as a "dangerous and provocative escalation” that only fuels regional tension and conflict.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the kingdom "strongly condemns” the incursion and strikes, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of Syrians.

The ministry said the assault constitutes a "flagrant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a clear breach of international law.

It reiterated Jordan’s "absolute rejection” of the attack, saying it represents direct harm to the lives of Syrian citizens and a violation of the sovereignty of an Arab state.

The ministry also called for an immediate end to all Israeli actions on Syrian territory, saying such attacks violate the U.N. Charter and Israel’s obligations under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, saying: "These criminal assaults are merely an extension of Israel’s destabilizing approach that threatens the security and stability of the region and undermines regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation.”

The ministry stressed that the attack "constitutes a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and a clear breach of international humanitarian law and relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions.”

The Arab League described Israel’s attack on the town of Beit Jinn as a "flagrant” violation of international law and of the disengagement agreement.

It called on the international community, represented by the U.N. Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in curbing what it termed Israel’s "aggression and impunity” toward Syria and the entire region.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi said Friday that Israel’s continued "criminal” violations in Syria undermine efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.

At least 13 people were killed, including women and children, and 24 were wounded early Friday in Israel’s attack on Beit Jinn and the road leading to it, in rural areas around the capital Damascus, according to state media.

The Israeli army said in a statement that six Israeli soldiers were injured, including three in critical condition, during the attack.

It claimed that it had detained members of "the Jaama Islamiya,” alleging that they "operated in the area of Beit Jinn in southern Syria and advanced attacks against Israeli civilians.”

The Israeli army staged 48 raids in southern Syria in November, according to an Anadolu tally.

Government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.