At least 10 people were killed and 30 others have been injured in Russian airstrikes in northwest Syria, including a hit on a furniture workshop, according to a war monitoring group Wednesday.

"The number of people killed in Idlib has risen to 10 civilians including a child, due to the Russian airstrikes on Idlib countryside," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The wounded included 14 children, the Britain-based monitor said.

Russia hit "a sawmill, a furniture workshop and an olive presser" on the outskirts of Idlib city, the Observatory said.

Syria's "White Helmets" civil defense force said its teams recovered the bodies of those killed in the Russian bombardment.

The Wednesday strikes "targeted a furniture manufacturing workshop while workers were inside, killing 10 civilians and seriously wounding 32 others," the civil defense force said.

The Russian military, which is allied with Syria's Bashar al-Assad, has not commented on the Idlib bombardment.

The region is subject to a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Türkiye after a Syrian government offensive in March 2020. Despite being repeatedly violated, the cease-fire is still largely holding.