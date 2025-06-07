At least 13 Iranian pilgrims have died during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as scorching temperatures grip the holy cities, Iranian state media reported Saturday.

“As of Friday, June 6, the total number of Iranian pilgrims who have passed away during Hajj 2025 has reached 13,” the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s health and treatment operations unit said in a statement published by the official IRNA news agency.

The statement did not list specific causes of death but urged pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure, stay hydrated and take precautions against heatstroke.

In recent days, temperatures in the holy cities have soared to 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit), increasing the risk of severe heat-related illness, according to IRNA. The agency said 86,700 Iranians traveled to Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

Last year, more than 1,300 people – including 22 Iranians – died during the Hajj, when temperatures reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 degrees Fahrenheit).

Heat stress occurs when the body’s natural cooling systems are overwhelmed, causing symptoms ranging from dizziness and headaches to organ failure and death.

The World Health Organization estimates that heat kills at least 500,000 people each year, warning that the true toll could be up to 30 times higher as climate change drives more frequent and deadly heat waves around the globe.