At least 21 people were killed after Israel targeted a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, a health official said.

Atif Al-Hout, the director of Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said 28 people were wounded.

The Israeli military, notorious for targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, claimed that it targeted Hamas's position in the area.

The strike in the al-Mawasi area, a sprawling coastal camp housing hundreds of thousands of displaced people, near the southern city of Khan Younis, came after Israeli forces struck targets in other areas of the Palestinian enclave. Earlier strikes in central Gaza killed eight people, including four children.

Israel's genocidal attacks have killed over 44,500 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The al-Mawasi region lacks residential infrastructure, with no sewage systems, electricity lines, or communication networks. Most of the land is divided into agricultural greenhouses or sandy expanses.

The displaced people living in the area face dire conditions, with severe shortages of basic resources such as water, sanitation, medical care, and food.