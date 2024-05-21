At least seven Palestinians, including a doctor, were killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The killings marked some of the deadliest violence in the territory since Tel Aviv launched its war in the Gaza Strip seven months ago.

The military said its forces carried out an operation in the Jenin refugee camp adjacent to the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, both of which have long been a bastion of resistance against Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least seven Palestinians were killed and another nine wounded. Their identities were not immediately known.

The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad said its members battled the Israeli forces.

However, according to Wissam Abu Baker, the director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, the medical center's surgery specialist Ossayed Kamal Jabareen was among the dead. He was killed on his way to work, Abu Baker said.

Jenin and the refugee camp, seen as a hotbed of resistance groups, have been frequent targets of Israeli raids, long before Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza broke out following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Since the start of the war, Israel has killed nearly 500 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, many of them resistance group members, as well as others throwing stones at troops. Others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Illegal Jewish settlers have also ramped up violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with East Jerusalem, which it later annexed, and the Gaza Strip, which it withdrew troops and settlers from in 2005.

The Palestinians seek those territories as part of their future independent state, hopes for which have been dimmed since the war in Gaza erupted.