At least two Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip Tuesday, according to health officials, with medics reporting that an airstrike in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis killed a man and wounded two children.

The Israeli military claimed they had targeted a Hamas member.

Later Tuesday, another Israeli airstrike hit near a tent encampment housing displaced families, killing one person and wounding five others, medics said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on this incident.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes in Gaza since a U.S.-mediated cease-fire with Hamas was reached last October, claiming it is targeting resistance members who threaten its forces ⁠or ⁠took part in the October 2023 incursion.

Hamas has repeatedly accused Israel of violating the cease-fire. Nikolay Mladenov, U.S. President Donald Trump's appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both sides have violated the agreement.

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, more than 1,070 ⁠Palestinians, many of them civilians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures released by the ​two sides. Hamas does not disclose the number of ​its fighters killed.

Israeli troops control more than 60% of Gaza, patrolling what Prime Minister Benjamin ⁠Netanyahu describes as a buffer zone to deter Hamas ⁠attacks. Netanyahu says Israel ‌will not withdraw from the territory.

Israel's 2-year genocidal war on Gaza killed over 73,000 people and displaced nearly ⁠the entire population of 2 ⁠million people, most of whom now live in ⁠tents or damaged ​buildings in a narrow coastal strip.