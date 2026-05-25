A series of explosions shook parts of southern Iran late Monday, including Bandar Abbas and coastal areas near Sirik and Jask, raising fresh security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said local residents in Bandar Abbas reported hearing several explosions, adding that the exact location and source of the blasts were not immediately clear.

The news agency also reported that similar sounds were heard simultaneously in areas around Sirik and Jask in southern Iran overlooking the Gulf.

Iranian officials have yet to provide a reason or cause for the explosions.

Tasnim said three explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, while ⁠Fars said similar sounds were ​heard close to ​Sirik and Jask ⁠near ‌the ‌strategic waterway.