Israel killed at least four people in the Palestinian territory, including a 10-year-old girl and the son of a top government official, Gaza's health officials said Saturday.

A statement from Gaza's Health Ministry said that the child "succumbed to wounds sustained this morning from Israeli army fire north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip."

An airstrike also killed Baseer al-Barsh, the son of Munir al-Barsh who serves as director-general of Gaza's Health Ministry, in an encampment for displaced people in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, the ministry said.

Speaking during his son's funeral, Munir al-Bursh said the killing was "a continuation of (Israel's) crimes," according to a ministry statement.

In addition, two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in two separate strikes near Gaza City, according to Gaza's al-Shifa hospital and the territory's civil defense, a rescue agency operating under Hamas authority.

They said two girls were among those injured in the attack, including one seriously.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles intermittently opened fire east of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, witnesses said. No injuries were reported.

Israeli army forces also opened fire in the al-Shakoush area southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, while drones dropped bombs in the area. Israeli helicopters opened heavy fire south of the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis and in adjacent areas of Rafah, witnesses said.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP inquiry on the strikes.

Israel in October last year agreed to a cease-fire brokered by the United States but since then has advanced further into Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no let-up in strikes and no pullout from Gaza until Hamas gives up all of its weapons.

According to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the Oct. 10, 2025 cease-fire agreement have killed nearly 1,400 Palestinians and injured over 4,800 others.​​​​​​​

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in a genocidal war that has also destroyed about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.