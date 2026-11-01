Israeli strikes killed eight Palestinians, including a child and five police officers, in the Gaza Strip Sunday, according to local hospitals, emergency services and the territory’s Interior Ministry.

Five people were killed in an airstrike in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA). The Interior Ministry identified the five as police officers.

"Occupation aircraft targeted several on-duty police officers," the ministry said.

Local sources told AA that the strike hit near schools, causing panic among children.

In Gaza City, a separate strike on al-Thawra Street killed three Palestinians, including a child, and wounded six others, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital said. Local sources said an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians.

Gaza’s civil defense service confirmed the death tolls in both locations. Local hospitals said they had received the bodies and several wounded people.

The Israeli military claimed it struck several Hamas members in Khan Younis without providing further details. In comments to Agence France-Presse (AFP), it acknowledged strikes in northern and southern Gaza, adding that it was examining the results.

Israel has stepped up strikes in recent weeks, alleging Hamas was rearming and launching attacks in violation of a year-old cease-fire.

Hamas, on the other hand, denies trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the agreement.

Since the cease-fire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 1,580 Palestinians and wounded 5,711 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel says four soldiers have died during that period.

The U.S.-brokered agreement calls for the eventual reconstruction of Gaza, but negotiations have made little progress toward an agreement on Hamas’ disarmament or the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Israeli forces control about two-thirds of the territory and have ordered residents to leave those areas. With around 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure destroyed, nearly all of Gaza’s more than 2 million residents are crowded into the remaining third. Many live in makeshift tents or damaged buildings amid the ruins of the war.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 74,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, whose figures the United Nations considers reliable. The ministry has also reported more than 175,000 wounded.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion that caused 1,200 deaths in southern Israel.