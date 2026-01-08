Israeli attacks killed at least seven people, including four children, in the Gaza Strip, despite the cease-fire, the blockaded Palestinian enclave's civil defense agency said Thursday.

Four people, including three children, were killed when a drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people in southern Gaza, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, an 11-year-old girl was killed near the Jabalia refugee camp and a strike on a school killed one person, while a drone near Khan Younis in the south killed a man, the agency added.

When asked by AFP, the Israeli military said it was checking the reports.

Earlier on Thursday, the military said a projectile was launched "from the area of Gaza City toward the State of Israel" but that it fell within the Gaza Strip.

"Shortly after, the (military) precisely struck the launch point," it said in a statement.

Since Oct. 10, a fragile U.S.-sponsored truce in Gaza has largely halted the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, but Israel has repeatedly violated the cease-fire.

Israeli forces have killed at least 425 Palestinians in Gaza since the cease-fire took effect, according to Gaza's health ministry.

A 20-point plan issued by U.S. President Donald Trump in September calls for an initial truce followed by steps towards a wider peace. So far, only the ⁠first phase has taken effect, including a cease-fire, release of hostages and prisoners, and partial Israeli withdrawal.