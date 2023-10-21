Israel's military will consider civilians who do not leave northern Gaza in defiance of an evacuation order as partners of "terrorists" and may kill them, according to outrageous warning messages dropped by the army on Saturday.

The Israeli aircraft dropped "urgent warning" flyers into the besieged enclave, urging Palestinians in the northern Gaza to move south.

"To the residents of the Gaza Strip," the Israeli army wrote.

"Being in the north of the Gaza Valley puts your lives in danger," it said, adding that "anyone who does not go to the south of the Gaza Valley and chooses not to stay in the northern area may be killed as an associate of the terrorist organization."

Palestinian Samia al-Atrash holds the corpse of one of her sister's children from the Khoder family, killed in an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 21, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the statements written on the flyers belonged to the Israeli army.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military ordered the immediate evacuation of the Al-Quds Hospital, "in preparation for bombing."

Twenty hospitals in northern Gaza were also ordered to evacuate on Saturday.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to ease the "epic human suffering."

At least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.