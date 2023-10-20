Israeli forces threatened to bomb one of Gaza's few remaining hospitals, which hosts almost 12,000 displaced people, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Friday.

As many as "12,000 displaced people, including 70% children and women, are in imminent danger after Israeli forces threatened to bomb Al-Quds Hospital and demanded evacuation," the humanitarian organization said on X.

"This place could turn to ashes if those threats are carried out."

"Is there a world power capable of stopping the threats of the Israeli occupation army to bomb hospitals with innocent civilians inside?" the PRCS said.

It called on the international community to "act urgently" to avert "another catastrophe like Al-Ahli Hospital."

Israeli forces denied involvement in the bombing, even though experts refuted it due to many technical reasons.

At least 471 people were killed and many others injured in the Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital earlier this week, according to health officials in Gaza. Israel, however, denied responsibility for the air raid.

The ongoing deadly conflict began Oct. 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multipronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

In addition to launching a sweeping bombardment campaign ahead of an expected ground invasion, Israel ordered a "full siege" on Gaza that has led to electricity supplies being severed as water, food, fuel and medical supplies run out.