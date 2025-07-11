At least 58 civilians were killed and dozens more wounded in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to medical sources.

In one of the deadliest incidents, an Israeli strike hit the Halima al-Saadiya School in Jabalia, which was sheltering displaced families, killing 10 Palestinians and injuring several others.

Elsewhere, two people were killed and 19 injured when Israeli shelling struck the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

A medical source said an Israeli drone strike in Jabalia killed three civilians.

Israeli forces also fatally shot two Palestinians who were waiting for humanitarian aid near a distribution point in al-Sudaniya, in northern Gaza.

In western Gaza City, three people were killed and several others wounded when fighter jets targeted an apartment, according to another medical source.

Six more people were killed and several wounded in two separate strikes in the same area.

In Deir al-Balah, Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians gathered near a medical site awaiting food supplements, killing 17 people, mostly women and children, and injuring others, medics said.

Separately, four members of the same family were killed in an Israeli strike on their home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Two Palestinians were also killed and 10 others injured in Israeli drone strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In the southern Gaza Strip, five people – including two children – were killed and 20 others injured in Israeli strikes on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

A mother and her three children were also killed when an Israeli airstrike hit their home in Khan Younis. More than 20 people were wounded in the same attack.

According to Gaza health authorities, the Israeli military has killed nearly 57,800 Palestinians – most of them women and children – since its genocidal war began in October 2023. The ongoing bombardment has devastated the enclave, leading to widespread hunger and outbreaks of disease.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its military campaign in the enclave.