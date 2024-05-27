Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan led Monday a global condemnation of the Israeli massacre of displaced Palestinians at a Rafah "safe zone."

He said the massacre of at least 45 people, mostly women and children, once again exposed the true face of "terrorist state" Israel.

"Sunday's attack on Rafah, which came after the International Court of Justice's order, has exposed the treacherous and bloody nature of the terror state," he said in a televised address.

The Turkish president also lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: "The embattled Netanyahu and his murderous network are trying to extend their grip on power by massacring people as they fail to defeat Palestinian resistance."

"Netanyahu won't be able to save himself ... like (former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan) Milosevic, (genocide convict Bosnian Serb politician Radovan) Karadzic, and (late German dictator Adolf) Hitler, who he is imitating," he added.

Erdoğan also vowed that Türkiye would do everything in its power to hold those "savages" to account.

The Gazan Health Ministry said the death toll had risen to 45 from the overnight Israeli strikes, which sparked fires that burned displaced people alive in their tents, many of them women and children.

Global outrage

French President Emmanuel Macron also voiced outrage Monday over the Israeli strikes on a tent camp in Rafah and demanded an "immediate cease-fire."

"These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians," Macron said on X in English.

"I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire."

Israel has kept up attacks on Rafah despite a ruling by the top U.N. court on Friday ordering it to stop, arguing that the court's ruling grants it some scope for military action there.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ruling must be respected.

"International humanitarian law applies for all, also for Israel's conduct of the war," Baerbock said.

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said the situation was horrifying. "Gaza is hell on earth. Images from last night are yet another testament to that," UNRWA wrote on X.

Nearly 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, Gaza's Health Ministry says. Israel launched the operation after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion killed around 1,200 people and seized more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel says it wants to root out Hamas fighters holed up in Rafah and rescue hostages it says are being held in the area. But it faces an international outcry.

"On top of the hunger, on top of the starvation, the refusal to allow aid in sufficient volumes, what we witnessed last night is barbaric," Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said.

Egypt condemned the Israeli military's "deliberate bombing of the tents of displaced people," state media reported, describing it as a blatant violation of international law.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the Israeli attack and Qatar said the Rafah strike could hinder efforts to mediate a cease-fire and hostage exchange.