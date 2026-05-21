Italy and Spain called on Thursday on the EU to sanction Israel's far-right national security minister, who posted a video showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla forced to their knees with their hands bound.

A global outcry erupted after Minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video on Wednesday showing the brutal treatment of foreign activists from the flotilla who were detained at sea by Israel and awaiting deportation at the southern port of Ashdod.

In the video, dozens of activists are seen forced to kneel with their foreheads to the ground and their hands tied.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the treatment of the activists "unacceptable."

Tajani wrote on the social media platform X on Thursday that he had requested sanctions against the minister for "seizing the activists in international waters and subjecting them to harassment and humiliation, in violation of the most basic human rights."

His comment came a day after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the activists' treatment "intolerable" and demanded an apology by Israel.

On Wednesday, Sanchez wrote on X the "images of Israeli Minister Ben Gvir humiliating members of the international flotilla in support of Gaza are unacceptable. We will not tolerate anyone mistreating our citizens."

This screen grab taken from footage released on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s X account shows dozens of detained activists from the Gaza-bound aid flotilla kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs and their foreheads on the ground on the deck of a military boat in Israel, May 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denounced what he said were Gvir's "despicable actions," saying he "betrayed dignity of his nation."

"Universal outrage & condemnation from every high-ranking Israeli official ... for despicable actions by Ben Gvir," Huckabee wrote on X.

In Ireland, a leaked letter revealed Prime Minister Micheal Martin urging the EU chief for "further action" against Israel over the activists' treatment.

In the letter to European Council President Antonio Costa that was leaked to Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday by an unnamed government source, Martin condemned Israel's "shocking treatment of EU citizens" and "unacceptable behavior" by Ben Gvir.

The letter dated Wednesday called for a discussion about the matter at the next European Council meeting in June.

"At the very least, this must include the banning of products from Israeli settlements and the suspension of parts if not all of the EU's Association Agreement with Israel," Martin said.

That June 2000 agreement – a treaty that sets a framework for cooperation – includes a clause requiring respect for human rights.

Sanchez called sanctions against Ben Gvir a "matter of urgency" for Brussels, saying that he had already in September announced a ban on the minister entering Spain.

Also, on Thursday, the United Kingdom announced it had summoned Israel's most senior diplomat in Britain following "the inflammatory video."

The video, which was captioned "Welcome to Israel," also showed Ben Gvir heckling the activists while waving an Israeli flag.

The activists had departed from Türkiye last week on around 50 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla.

It was the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy last month.