The former leader of the Labour Party in the U.K. warned that the existence of the Palestinian people is at stake, as Israel carried out a ruthless airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, in grave violation of international law late Tuesday.

"Israeli air strikes have hit Al Ahli hospital in Gaza. More than 500 people - patients, doctors & those sheltering - have been killed. What unspeakable horror. We will mourn their loss forever. Our leaders could have spoken up for peace," Jeremy Corbyn said on X.

Corbyn further questioned the international community's silence on the issue, saying: "Our leaders could have spoken up for peace. They chose to cheer on war instead. When will they demand an end to these atrocious war crimes? How many Palestinian lives will it take to call for these indiscriminate killings to stop? Please, for the sake of humanity, raise your voice for an immediate ceasefire. The existence of the Palestinian people is at stake."

In addition to Jeremy Corbyn, Scotland's former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also condemned the attack.

"What Hamas inflicted on the people of Israel was unconscionable. So is this. The collective punishment of the Gazan people must cease," Sturgeon said on X.

Former shadow Chancellor John McDonnell also said on X: "Do not try and tell me that this is part of any right to defend. Whatever your beliefs, whatever your position in society please appeal to our political leaders, including of my own party, to demand an end to the bombing."

Meanwhile, the archbishop of Canterbury in the U.K. also condemned the attack.

"This is an appalling and devastating loss of innocent lives," he said, adding that the hospital hit in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza is run by the Anglican Church.

More than 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told Anadolu.

Footage showed corpses scattered across the hospital grounds.

Palestinian group Hamas called Israel's targeting of the hospital a "genocide."

According to local media reports, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Israel this week.

Downing Street has declined to comment on the prime minister's travel plans.