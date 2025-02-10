Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday warned Palestinians in the occupied West Bank that they could face the same fate as those in Gaza.

"The residents of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) must understand that if they continue their acts of ‘terrorism,’ their fate will be like that of Gaza’s residents,” Smotrich said during a meeting of the parliamentary bloc of his Religious Zionism Party.

The Israeli army has launched military operations in Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing more than 30 Palestinians and displacing thousands of people.

"Tulkarem and Jenin will look like Jabalia and Shuja'iyya. Nablus and Ramallah will resemble Rafah and Khan Younis. They will also be turned into uninhabitable ruins, and their residents will be forced to migrate and seek a new life in other countries," Smotrich said.

Regarding Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank, the Israeli minister said: "At the same time, we will work on applying Israeli sovereignty” over the territory.

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank follows a cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal in Gaza on Jan. 19 after more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment which has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians and devastated the enclave.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 910 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.