A grain silo on fire for two weeks at Beirut port is in danger of collapsing as the blaze continues to burn through the facility, triggering memories of the massive blast that rocked the port in 2020.

Authorities have not stated what caused the blaze.

Lebanon's Environment and Health Ministries issued a warning to residents living near the port on Monday to stay indoors and wear masks, saying the silo was expected to collapse.

Smoke continues to rise from the area, reminding many of the fire that triggered the explosion of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate on Aug. 4, 2020. More than 190 were killed and 6,000 others were injured in the blast that destroyed large parts of the city and displaced some 300,000 people.

Experts have said that the silos in the area absorbed much of the impact of the blast, sparing the city even worse damage.

Lebanese authorities have yet to give a clear explanation of how the ammonium nitrate reached the port, or who brought the substance into the country.

Ibrahim Hoteit, a spokesperson for the families of victims whose brother was killed in the blast, told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) that the families were deeply saddened by the likelihood that the silo would collapse.

"It is still a symbol and proof of the misfortune that people suffered. It embodies the corruption among leaders who still have not revealed who was brought this dangerous material to Beirut Port," Hoteit said.

The families of the victims and activists across the country have called on the government to preserve the silo to remind people of Lebanon's worst peacetime tragedy until the probe is completed. Their pleas follow a decision by the Lebanese authorities in April to tear down the silo.