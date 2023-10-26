Florida’s university system, working with Gov. Ron DeSantis, ordered state colleges to shut down a pro-Palestinian student organization on campuses, accusing it of backing Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The State University System of Florida said chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) had to be disbanded as part of what it called a crackdown in the Republican-led state on campus demonstrations that provide "harmful support for terrorist groups."

"Based on the National SJP’s support of terrorism, in consultation with Governor DeSantis, the student chapters must be deactivated," the system's Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote in a memo to university leaders.

DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, has taken a hard line against Palestinians, suggesting Gazan civilians be denied water and utilities until Hamas releases the more than 200 hostages during the Oct. 7 incursion of Israel.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida said DeSantis' actions were unconstitutional.

"Instead of keeping students and the Jewish community safe, the government is simply silencing ideas it doesn't like," Howard Simon, the group's interim executive director, said in a statement.

The National SJP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Governor DeSantis continues to disrespect American values such as freedom of speech to extend his political power," the University of Florida SJP chapter told the Tampa Bay Times.