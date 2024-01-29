Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said a framework for a pause in fighting in Gaza in return for the release of hostages is being relayed to Hamas, following talks with U.S., Israeli and Egyptian delegations.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, has led mediation efforts since war broke out on Oct. 7 between Israel and Hamas.

Al Thani, speaking in Washington at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank, said "good progress" had been made during the talks in Paris.

He confirmed the meetings with CIA chief William Burns and top Israeli and Egyptian security officials had resulted in a framework for a phased truce that would see women and children hostages released first, with aid also entering the besieged Gaza Strip.

The parties were "hoping to relay this proposal to Hamas and to get them to a place where they engage positively and constructively in the process," he said.

He added that Hamas had made "a clear demand" for a "permanent cease-fire ahead of the negotiations," and that the current proposal "might lead to a cease-fire permanently in the future."

Israel says around 132 of the 250 hostages seized in Hamas's Oct. 7 attacks remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.