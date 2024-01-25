Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will meet with the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns and his Israeli counterpart in Europe on the weekend to discuss a cease-fire in Gaza.

Burns and the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, will meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, an official briefed on the meeting told Reuters.

Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel will also participate, the second source said.

The Biden administration has been trying to facilitate the release of the more than 100 remaining hostages taken during Hamas's Oct. 7 cross-border incursion on Israel, which prompted the start of Israel's incessant attacks on Gaza, which is now in its fourth month.

The U.S. and Israeli intelligence chiefs have previously met with Qatari and Egyptian officials, helping to broker a short-lived truce in November that saw more than 100 hostages freed.

Burns "has been ... involved in helping us with the hostage deal that was in place and trying to help us pursue another one," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters traveling with U.S. President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One, referring specific questions to the agency.

The CIA, which has a policy of not disclosing the director's travel, declined to comment on the meeting, first reported by the Washington Post.

U.S. ally Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas, unleashing a torrent of strikes that have flattened most of Gaza and killed at least 25,700 people, mostly women and children.

Hamas would abide by the ICJ ruling on cease-fire

Hamas on Thursday said it would abide by any possible ruling by the International Court of Justice calling for a cease-fire as long as Israel reciprocates.

The Biden administration has long said it backs a temporary pause in the fighting, which could also allow more humanitarian aid, but it does not back a cease-fire despite global outcry.

Following the planned weekend talks, Qatar's Al Thani is expected to be in Washington next week. On Monday, he is scheduled to speak at the Atlantic Council, according to the think tank's website.