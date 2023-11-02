Western countries, which have been under fire for their indifference to Israel's war crimes against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, expressed concern about Israel's ruthless attack on the Jabalia Refugee Camp, which took place Tuesday.

France said Wednesday that it was "deeply concerned" about Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip's largest refugee camp, calling for a humanitarian pause to allow aid through.

Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing and wounding dozens, according to the health ministry.

"France is deeply concerned about the very heavy toll on the Palestinian civilian population from the Israeli strikes against the Jabalia camp, and expresses its compassion for the victims," the government said in a press release.

Paris reiterated a call for "an immediate humanitarian truce so that aid can reach those who need it in a sustainable, safe and adequate way."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the importance of protecting civilian lives in Gaza during a phone call on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Chancellor renewed Germany's unwavering solidarity with Israel. For his part, he underlined the importance of protecting civilians and providing humanitarian care to the population in the Gaza Strip," Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said in a press statement.

Netanyahu informed the chancellor about the current situation in Israel following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and about the further action of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, Hebestreit said.

Scholz welcomed the fact that injured people were now being brought to Egypt for treatment via the Rafah border crossing for the first time since the start of the Gaza conflict, according to Hebestreit.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of foreigners and Palestinians with a second passport were able to leave the coastal strip otherwise sealed off by Israel via the Rafah crossing towards Egypt.

Among them, the German Foreign Ministry said were also German citizens who were employees of international aid organizations.

They were met at the Rafah border crossing by a team from the Cairo-based German Embassy, the ministry said on X.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed deep concern about the effect of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

He said the ongoing suffering of Palestinian civilians cannot be an acceptable cost of justice.

"We, of course, continue to unequivocally condemn Hamas's abhorrent terrorism and Israel has the right to defend itself but the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

"We are deeply concerned by the catastrophic impact on the population in Gaza, particularly among children, which is why we are calling for humanitarian aid and water and fuel to flow into Gaza," he said. "We're calling on humanitarian pauses to allow that to happen."

The prime minister added Canada is advocating for the release of hostages by Hamas and the facilitation of aid, with a call for Canadians and their families to safely leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Over 10,300 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and over 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.