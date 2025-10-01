France and Ireland expressed serious concern Wednesday after Israeli naval forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Israel to ensure the safety of French nationals on board and facilitate their return, while Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris described the interception of the humanitarian mission as “very concerning” and highlighted the flotilla’s role in drawing attention to Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

The flotilla, carrying more than 50 ships with 532 civilian supporters from over 45 countries, set sail at the end of August loaded with humanitarian aid and medical supplies.

It was expected to reach Gaza’s coast on Thursday under normal circumstances, marking the first time in years that so many vessels have sailed together toward the enclave of 2.4 million Palestinians, which has been under an Israeli blockade for roughly 18 years.

Organizers reported that live broadcasts were cut off from most ships as Israeli forces blocked communications and moved to halt the convoy.

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) confirmed that Israeli forces stormed the ships Alma and Sirius, while several activists shared videos showing navy boats ordering vessels to change course.

Barrot emphasized France’s focus on the safety of its nationals, urging Israeli authorities to guarantee consular protection and ensure the flotilla participants’ return.

He added that France maintains regular contact with Israeli officials to ensure any boarding operation occurs under “the best possible security conditions” and encouraged the aid to be handed over to humanitarian organizations in Gaza for safe delivery.

Harris highlighted that the flotilla’s mission is peaceful and aims to shed light on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. He confirmed Ireland is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with EU counterparts.

Israel has repeatedly warned the flotilla to turn back from its blockade of Gaza. Since March 2, the siege has tightened, closing border crossings and restricting food, medicine, and aid, pushing Gaza toward famine despite aid trucks waiting at its borders.

Israeli forces have killed over 66,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable and exacerbating starvation and disease.