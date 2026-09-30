Fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least 6 Palestinians Wednesday, marking continuous violation of a U.S.-mediated cease-fire in the territory.

Gaza's civil defense agency and a hospital said an Israeli airstrike targeting a minibus killed five people and wounded ​14 others in in Gaza City, while an earlier airstrike on an apartment elsewhere in the city killed a woman.

Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesperson for the civil defense said there were "five martyrs and 20 wounded, including a number of children and women ... as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a passenger bus in Tel al-Hawa."

Bassal said the bus was carrying civilians between Gaza City and the central and southern parts of the Palestinian territory.

He said it was hit "by two missiles fired by Israeli drones, which led to the destruction of its front and completely burned it."

Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital confirmed that five bodies and several wounded people had arrived at the medical facility "following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle near the destroyed cabinet headquarters in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood."

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either of the reported strikes.

Israel alleges Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of an October cease-fire and has ⁠stepped ⁠up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

Last year's U.S.-brokered cease-fire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. ⁠But little progress has been made as negotiators have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm ​and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Israeli airstrikes have ​continued. At least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since ⁠the ‌cease-fire, according ‌to the territory's health officials, ⁠while Israel says four of ‌its soldiers have died.

Israel's 2-year genocidal war on Gaza killed over 74,000 ⁠people and reduced much of the Palestinian territory to rubble.