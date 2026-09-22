The Board of Peace on Tuesday reiterated its objectives for Gaza ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, seeking international support for a roadmap to end the conflict.

In a statement on X, the board said its shared objectives include the "demilitarization and deradicalization" of Gaza, sustained humanitarian aid and reconstruction, effective Palestinian civilian and security administration, and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.

The board, chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, said the plan had paved the way for the release and return of all Israeli hostages, the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh and subsequent steps, including U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803 and the establishment of the Board of Peace.

It also said an agreement reached with Hamas on July 30 provides a roadmap for the next stages of the cease-fire, including demilitarization, Israeli withdrawal, Palestinian administration and reconstruction.

The board called on all parties to uphold their commitments and avoid actions that could undermine the ceasefire, while urging international partners to translate political support into practical commitments.

"UNGA provides an opportunity to consolidate the international community behind one agreed framework," the statement said, emphasizing diplomacy as a means toward lasting peace and security in Gaza.

On the ground in Gaza Tuesday, the Israeli army injured a Palestinian woman and bombed a house, a medical source said, in fresh violations of the cease-fire in effect since last October

The source said the woman sustained moderate injuries after Israeli forces opened fire in the Ma'an area southeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire toward homes and tents sheltering displaced civilians near the Qizan Rashwan, Bir Zannoun and al-Shaer areas south of the city, local sources said.

In Gaza City, an Israeli fighter jet struck an empty home inside areas where the army is deployed east of the Tuffah neighborhood, according to local sources and eyewitnesses. No injuries were reported.

Israeli quadcopter drones also dropped several explosive devices on homes and streets near areas where Israeli forces are deployed east of the neighborhood, witnesses said.

According to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the Oct. 10, 2025 cease-fire agreement have killed nearly 1,400 Palestinians and injured over 4,800 others.​​​​​​​

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in its war on Gaza, while around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.