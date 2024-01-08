A total of 23,084 Palestinians have now been confirmed killed, mostly women and children, while 58,926 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Some 249 Palestinians were killed and 510 were wounded in the previous 24 hours, the ministry added.

The ministry did not specify in which Israeli strikes these Palestinians were killed or injured.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli attacks targeted the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip resulting in casualties, including children, an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent reported.

At least 73 dead bodies and 99 injured people were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, according to the correspondent.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said early Monday that they transported a dead body and 17 injured people on Sunday due to the Israeli bombardment of two houses in Deir al-Balah.

It added that Israeli forces opened fire on several civilians along Salah al-Din Street, the main highway in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched brutal air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which killed around 1,140 people.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.