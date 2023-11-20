The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has climbed up to over 13,300, the authorities in Gaza said Monday.

In a statement, the Gaza-based government media office said the death toll includes 5,600 children and 3,550 women.

It added that the death toll also includes 201 medical staff, 22 members of civil defense rescue teams and 60 journalists.

Since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

Meanwhile, the Israeli death toll is around 1,200, according to official figures.