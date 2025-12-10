Spain’s prime minister said Wednesday that those responsible for the destruction in Gaza must face justice, insisting that true peace requires accountability as he welcomed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Madrid for an official visit.

Speaking at La Moncloa Palace on Human Rights Day, Pedro Sanchez framed the occasion as deeply symbolic, noting the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and stressing that human dignity is "an unconditional, unique and non-negotiable value."

He said 2025 "has been a terrible year for the Palestinian people," with nine out of 10 homes in Gaza now uninhabitable and "thousands of lives and families" destroyed.

Citing U.N. estimates of more than 50 million tons of rubble across the enclave, Sanchez said physical reconstruction would eventually be possible, but the greater challenge will be "how to rebuild hope" and ensure that peace is more than "a brief parenthesis between wars."

He warned that the ceasefire has not ended the suffering of civilians. "Even today, after the ceasefire (declaration), Palestinians in Gaza are still suffering attacks ... We need real peace. Those responsible for this genocide must be held accountable," he said.

He called on the international community to “raise its voice” to ensure the plight of Palestinians is not forgotten. He reiterated the cease-fire must be real and not “fictitious”, stressing again that attacks on civilians must end.

Sanchez reaffirmed Spain's commitment to a two-state solution and outlined three priorities: ensuring the Palestinian crisis does not fade from public consciousness, supporting the Palestinian Authority in shaping future governance, and coordinating with European, Arab, and international partners to establish security conditions that can "end violence once and for all."

He said the Spanish public has been "genuinely moved" by Gaza's devastation and strongly backed the recognition of the state of Palestine.

Spain, where support for the Palestinian cause is strong, has been one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

Sanchez concluded that Spain and Palestine "will always walk hand in hand," expressing hope that Abbas' visit would help build bridges, seek solutions within the framework of international law, and strengthen ties between the countries.