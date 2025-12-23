The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday that humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip remain dire for Palestinians, despite a cease-fire that has lasted more than two months.

"In Gaza, conditions remain dire, and humanitarian needs are overwhelming. Families continue to endure severe shortages and widespread destruction," the agency said in a statement X social media.

Citing the latest report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the statement said that 1.6 million people face acute food insecurity in the enclave.

"Gaza remains in a man-made hunger crisis," the UNRWA quoted Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

The agency reaffirmed that its teams, who are also displaced, are still working on the ground to support affected families.

A cease-fire agreement came into force on Oct. 10 in the Gaza Strip to end Israel's two-year genocidal war that has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, an average of 244 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the enclave per day, out of the 600 agreed upon daily.

Similarly, the average number of fuel trucks hasn't risen above five per day, despite at least 50 fuel trucks being designated under the agreement, meaning a compliance rate not exceeding 41% in total.

The office also reported 875 cease-fire violations committed by the Israeli army, which resulted in the death of 411 people and the injury of 1,112 others.