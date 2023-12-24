The number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza since Oct. 7 hit 101 on Sunday, according to the besieged Palestinian territory's media office.

One more journalist was killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks, the office said in a statement.

"Fellow journalist, martyr Ahmed Jamal al-Madhoun, deputy director of the Palestinian Al-Rai Agency and director of the Visual Media Department, rose to greatness as a martyr at the hands of Israeli treachery in the North Gaza Governorate," the media office said.

The killing continues despite international outcry over what some rights organizations have described as the deliberate targeting of media professionals covering the war.

Earlier Friday, Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a second complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over seven Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza from Oct. 22 to Dec. 15.

In response to the continuing tragedy in Gaza, the RSF filed its latest complaint ... this one concerning "probable war crimes" by the Israel forces, it said in a statement.

The "RSF has urged the ICC prosecutor (Karim Khan) to investigate all of the deaths of Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military since 7 October, currently totaling 66," it added.

Montaser al-Sawaf, a freelance cameraman for Türkiye's Anadolu Agency, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Dec. 1, is among the journalists named in the complaint.

The other journalists are Asem al-Barsh, an Al Najah radio journalist, Bilal Jadallah of Palestinian Press House, Rushdi Al Siraj, Hassouna Salim of Quds news agency, Sari Mansour, a photo-journalist for Quds, and Samer Abu Daqqa, an Al Jazeera correspondent.

'Intentional homicides'

The "RSF has reasonable grounds to believe that the journalists named in this complaint were the victims of attacks amounting to war crimes," it said.

The non-profit said the "journalists may have been deliberately targeted as journalists," which is why it is describing these deaths as "intentional homicides of civilians."

The RSF's first war crimes complaint since was filed with the ICC on Oct. 31 and concerned the deaths of seven other journalists.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera was also preparing to file a legal complaint with the ICC over the Israeli "assassination" of one of its cameramen in Gaza.

The cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed by a drone strike on Oct. 15 while reporting on the bombing of a school, according to the broadcaster.

"The Network established a joint working group, which comprises of its international legal team and international legal experts who will collaboratively initiate the process of compiling a comprehensive file for submission to the court's prosecutor," Al Jazeera had said in a statement.

"The legal file will also encompass recurrent attacks on the Network's crews working and operating in the occupied Palestinian territories and instances of incitement against them," it added.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip, killing at least 20,258 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 53,688 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.