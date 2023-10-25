Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed Tuesday that the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip needs to stop while rejecting any forced displacement of Palestinians.

His remarks came during a phone call he received from U.S. President Joe Biden, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"During the call, the military escalation currently taking place in Gaza and the efforts being made regarding it were discussed," SPA said.

Bin Salman stressed "the need to work immediately to discuss ways to stop military operations that have claimed the lives of innocent people and to reject targeting civilians in any way or targeting infrastructure and vital interests that affect their daily lives or forced displacement."

He also stressed "the need for calm, stopping the escalation, and preventing the situation from deteriorating, affecting the security and stability of the region."

The Saudi crown prince also called for lifting the siege on Gaza and adhering to international humanitarian law as well as allowing entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

During the call, Biden thanked bin Salman for his "efforts to reduce the pace of escalation and prevent it from expanding in the region."

Israel launched a relentless bombardment campaign on Gaza following the Oct. 7 surprise incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas into Israeli territory.

More than 7,100 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.