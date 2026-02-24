Torrential downpour flooded tents housing war-displaced Palestinians across the Gaza Strip Tuesday, officials and witnesses said, compounding a deepening humanitarian crisis during the first winter storm of Ramadan as Israeli restrictions limited the flow of supplies.

A weather system brought rain and falling temperatures to Gaza late Monday and was expected to ease by Tuesday evening, meteorologist Laith al-Alami said in a post on Facebook.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said its crews received multiple distress calls overnight reporting flooded displacement camps caused by heavy rainfall.

Rescue teams saved several families after floodwaters submerged their tents in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the agency said.

Witnesses told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) that rainwater also inundated tents west of Gaza City, particularly in the al-Rimal neighborhood and near the port area.

Videos circulated on social media showed flooded tents in al-Rimal, as residents struggled to find solutions to prevent further damage.

Since December, a series of winter storms have flooded or blown away tens of thousands of tents and caused already damaged buildings, previously hit by Israeli strikes, to collapse, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians. Some died from extreme cold.

About 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents remain displaced and live in worn tents lacking the necessities after Israel destroyed their homes during the genocidal war.

Although a cease-fire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, living conditions have not significantly improved, with Israel continuing to block the entry of aid shipments and shelter materials, including tents and mobile homes.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding over 171,000 others and devastating civilian infrastructure.