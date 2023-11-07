The corridors and surroundings of Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital are filled with thousands of displaced Palestinians, who set up makeshift tents and put mattresses on the floor after their homes were destroyed in relentless airstrikes by Israel in the past month.

"Is this a life that we are living? We have no food, no electricity or water. We sleep in the corridors, with no blankets, it is very cold. This is not a life," said Lama, who lost her daughter at the same hospital she is taking shelter in.

“My daughter died a martyr and I remain patient. I am among those who are patient. There is no food or electricity, we are humiliated, this is not a life."

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said on Monday an Israeli air strike hit a building in the Al Shifa hospital complex, killing one Palestinian.

Gaza's health ministry spokesperson said 170 patients and hundreds of displaced Palestinians were in the hospital building at the time. He said several Palestinians were wounded in the strike.

“There is no safety, neither in Al Shifa, nor in (refugee) camps, or inside the homes or on the streets, but we are steadfast until our last day,” said displaced Palestinian, Fathiya Shebir, who lost all her children.

"They displaced us from our homes, they killed us, our children, no one is left. We lost the people we love the most. It’s a genocide, I swear it’s a genocide. I lost all my children, without being able to say goodbye or comfort them. I cannot speak. We have been displaced at Al Shifa for one month, under the trees, in between cars," she added.

Last Friday, 13 people were killed, 26 others were injured after Israel targeted Al-Shifa Hospital.

Israeli strike hit a convoy of ambulances, which the health ministry said killed multiple people near the territory's largest hospital.

The ambulances were carrying patients to the Rafah Crossing, reports said.

Israel has bombarded the enclave since the Hamas raid on southern Israel one month ago when its fighters killed 1,400 people and seized 240 hostages.

The indiscriminate Israeli attacks, which have been targeting civilian infrastructure and labeled “war crime” and genocide by some leaders and global organizations, have killed over 10,000 Palestinians, including some 4,100 children.