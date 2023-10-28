At least 7,703 have now been confirmed dead in the ongoing Israeli attack on Gaza, the besieged strips Health Ministry confirmed Saturday.

The death toll includes at least 3,595 children. The Health Ministry added that at least 19,734 others were injured.

The Israeli military launched the relentless bombardment in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The campaign intensified Friday night after the military said it was expanding air and ground operations into the territory. It also cut internet and communications in the besieged enclave.

The death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents are grappling with shortages of food, water, and medicine due to Israel's massive air bombardment and total blockade of the enclave.

U.N. General Assembly late Friday approved a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce, but Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called it "despicable” and rejected it.