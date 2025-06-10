Climate activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday after the navy intercepted a Gaza-bound humanitarian vessel she joined in protest of the war and blockade, a move Israeli officials dismissed as a publicity stunt.

Thunberg, long known for her refusal to fly due to climate concerns, was pictured aboard a plane en route to France, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, which posted the image with a terse update: “Greta Thunberg is departing Israel on a flight to France.”

The 21-year-old Swede was among 12 passengers aboard the Madleen, a vessel organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition aiming to deliver aid to Gaza and spotlight the dire humanitarian crisis there.

But before it could near Palestinian waters, Israeli naval forces intercepted it roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) off the coast early Monday.

Escorted to the Israeli port of Ashdod, the Madleen’s capture drew swift condemnation from rights groups.

Adalah, a legal advocacy group representing the passengers, accused Israel of violating international law, arguing the ship never entered Israeli territory and was instead bound for "the territorial waters of the State of Palestine."

Israel rejected that claim, defending the seizure as enforcement of its longstanding naval blockade on Gaza, which it says is lawful and essential to national security.

Officials further downplayed the mission, mocking it as a “selfie yacht” with “meager” supplies amounting to less than a truckload.

Thunberg, along with two other activists and a journalist, agreed to deportation.

Eight others refused and remain in detention.

According to Israel’s Interior Ministry, those held face up to 96 hours in custody and a hearing before a judge.

Those who waived legal proceedings, like Thunberg, were flown out without court appearances.

Among the passengers was Rima Hassan, a French-Palestinian member of the European Parliament, who has been previously barred from entering Israel due to her criticism of its policies. Her legal status remains unclear.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed that one of the detained French citizens aboard the Madleen signed an expulsion order and was returning to France, while five others refused and remained in detention. All received consular visits, he added.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, called the naval raid a breach of international law, demanding Israel immediately and unconditionally release the activists.

“The arrest of the unarmed activists, who operated in a civilian manner to provide humanitarian aid, amounts to a serious breach of international law,” Adalah said in a statement.