Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed five people, including a Hamas commander and a 9-year-old boy, according to Palestinian sources.

Despite an October cease-fire, the Palestinian territory remains gripped by daily violence as Israeli strikes continue.

Gaza's civil defence agency said four people were killed and six others injured when a drone fired two missiles at a car in Gaza City's western Al-Rimal neighborhood.

A Gazan security source identified two of the victims as Hamas commander Iyad al-Shanbari and his son Salah. He did not mention the other two people, and there was no immediate reaction from Hamas.

The Israeli army briefly confirmed they "did strike a terrorist there", saying they would provide further details later.

In a separate incident, the civil defence agency said nine-year-old Adel al-Najjar was killed "when an Israeli drone strike took place alongside artillery shelling east of Khan Yunis".

The army said "a suspect in the area of the Yellow Line approached troops, posing an immediate threat" and entered a building, which was then hit by the air force.

But following a review, a spokesman said it became clear that "an uninvolved individual entered the structure and was likely injured as a result".

On Monday, Gaza medics said they received the body of 15-year-old Ayham al-Omari, who was shot dead in the northern town of Beit Lahiya.

The Israeli military said soldiers in northern Gaza had opened fire after they identified "a suspect... posing an immediate threat".

The cease-fire took effect on Oct. 10 last year but Israeli attacks have persisted, killing at least 818 Palestinians since, according to Gaza's health ministry. Israel’s genocidal war on the blockaded enclave killed in total over 72,600 Palestinians, injured over 172,400 and caused massive destruction affecting about 90% of the civilian infrastructure.