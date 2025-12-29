Hamas confirmed on Monday that Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of its armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza earlier this year, months after Israel announced his death.

In a video statement posted on Telegram, the Brigades paid tribute to Abu Ubaida, describing him as a revered commander and figure admired by supporters. Israel had said he was killed in a strike on August 30.

Hamas also confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar, its top leader in Gaza and the younger brother of former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar. The Israeli military said in May that Mohammed Sinwar was killed during the Gaza war, and later announced it had also killed Abu Ubaida.