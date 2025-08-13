Palestinian resistance group Hamas conveyed its readiness to swiftly resume Gaza cease-fire talks in a meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief in Cairo, as mediators press for negotiations, Egypt’s state-linked Al-Qahera News TV reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Cairo said it was working with Qatar and the United States to secure a 60-day Gaza cease-fire, part of a renewed push to halt Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have played a key role in mediating talks between Israel and Hamas since Oct. 7.