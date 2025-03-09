Israel prepared on Sunday to send a delegation to Doha for further Gaza truce talks, as Hamas urged the immediate launch of negotiations on the ceasefire’s second phase, aiming for a permanent end to the war.

Representatives of the Palestinian resistance group met with mediators in Cairo over the weekend, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reenter the besieged territory "without restrictions or conditions," according to a Hamas statement.

"Hamas stresses the urgency of forcing the occupation to immediately begin second-phase negotiations under the agreed parameters," senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi told AFP, adding that this would pave the way for a permanent end to the war.

Hamas' key demands for the second phase include a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the Israeli blockade, the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory and financial support, Mardawi said.

Following talks with mediators, Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanoua said indicators were so far "positive."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it would send delegates to Doha Monday, while the Israeli media reported that the government's security cabinet would discuss the matter later Sunday.

Israel says that it wants an extension of the truce's first phase until mid-April.

That initial period ended on March 1, after six weeks of relative calm that included the exchange of 25 living hostages and eight bodies for the release of about 1,800 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

The Jan. 19 truce largely halted more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza, where virtually the entire population was displaced by Israel's relentless genocidal war in response to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion.

It also enabled the flow of vital food, shelter and medical assistance into Gaza.

After Israel cut off that flow again, U.N. rights experts accused the government of "weaponising starvation."

Displaced Palestinian widow Haneen al-Dura told Agence France-Presse (AFP) she and her children spent weeks living on the street "among dogs and rats" before receiving a tent.

"As the family's provider, it was distressing and I couldn't sleep at all during the night," she said.

'Last warning'

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened further destruction of Gaza if all remaining hostages were not released, issuing what he called a "last warning" to Hamas leaders.

He also warned of repercussions for all Gazans, telling them: "A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

Hamas said Trump's threats would only encourage Israel to ignore the terms of their truce.

The Trump administration has also confirmed the start of unprecedented direct talks with Hamas, with which Washington had previously refused contact since designating it a "terrorist" organization in 1997.

Of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 58 remain in Gaza, including five Americans. Four American captives have been confirmed dead, while one, Edan Alexander, is believed to be alive.

The U.S. president previously floated a widely condemned plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza, prompting Arab leaders to offer an alternative.

Their proposal would see Gaza's reconstruction financed through a trust fund, with the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority returning to govern the territory.

"We need more discussion about it, but it's a good-faith first step," Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, told reporters in Washington in response to the plan.

Witkoff will be returning to the region this week as he travels to Saudi Arabia for talks on the war in Ukraine.

The Hamas incursion caused 1,218 deaths on the Israeli side, according to official figures.

Israel's genocidal war, in comparison, killed at least 48,453 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.