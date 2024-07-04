Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh has discussed the Gaza cease-fire with Middle Eastern mediators and Turkish officials, the Palestinian resistance group said Wednesday.

Haniyeh held talks with Qatari, Egyptian and Turkish officials to review developments regarding a truce in Gaza, where Israel has continued its air and ground attacks for nearly nine months.

In a statement, the group said Haniyeh held "communications with the mediators in Qatar and Egypt regarding the ideas being discussed with them to reach an agreement that would put an end to the brutal aggression faced by our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip."

Haniyeh also spoke "with officials in Türkiye regarding the recent developments," the readout said, adding that the group has "engaged positively."

Earlier, the mediators delivered a new response from Hamas to a proposal that would include the release of hostages held in Gaza and a cease-fire in the territory.

Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators, said a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on behalf of the Mossad spy agency.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that caused around 1,200 deaths and took around 250 hostages from southern Israel.

Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail.

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting and wants to end the governance capabilities of the resistance group.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a three-phased truce plan in May, which includes the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the pullback of Israeli forces. It also envisages the freeing of Palestinian prisoners and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Israel has killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 while the genocidal military onslaught has left the coastal enclave in ruins.