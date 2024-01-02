Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas's political bureau, said that they are open to the idea of a national unity government to run the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"We are open to all national components to rebuild our national reference under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organization democratically, in addition to agreeing to a national government for the West Bank and the Gaza Strip,'' he said in a recorded speech.

"Gaza will not see chaos or political vacuum until an agreement is reached on forming a national unity government to manage both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," he stressed.

The Gaza Strip and West Bank have been politically divided since 2007 since Hamas seized control of the enclave following clashes with forces of the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes the return of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip following the current Israeli war on the enclave.

Haniyeh said his group presented its response to Egypt and Qatar regarding proposals for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

"Our view is based on a comprehensive cessation of the aggression against our people, providing relief to them and responding to their just rights," he added.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,035 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.