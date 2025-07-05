Hamas on Saturday said it was ready to start talks “immediately” on a proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza where the civil defense agency said Israel’s ongoing offensive killed 20 people.

The announcement came after it held consultations with other Palestinian factions and before a visit on Monday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, where President Donald Trump is pushing for an end to the war, now in its 21st month.

"The movement is ready to engage immediately and seriously in a cycle of negotiations on the mechanism to put in place" the terms of a draft U.S.-backed truce proposal received from mediators, the group said in a statement.

Trump, when asked about Hamas's response aboard Air Force One on Friday, said: "That's good. They haven't briefed me on it. We have to get it over with. We have to do something about Gaza."

The war in Gaza began with Hamas's October 2023 attack, against which Israel launched a massive offensive, claiming it is aimed at destroying Hamas and bringing home all the hostages seized by the group but relentlessly targeting civilians.

On Friday, Netanyahu again pledged to bring home the hostages, after coming under massive domestic pressure over their fate.

Two previous ceasefires mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States have seen temporary halts in fighting, coupled with the return of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

60-day truce proposal

Efforts to broker a new truce have repeatedly failed, with the primary point of contention being Israel's rejection of Hamas's demand for guarantees that any new cease-fire will be lasting.

A previous round of talks broke down in May with Hamas and Israel trading blame for its failure.

The Palestinian group said it had given a "positive response" to a truce proposal from U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, but its request for a guarantee that hostilities would not resume had been rejected by Israel.

A Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations told AFP earlier this week that the latest proposal included "a 60-day truce, during which Hamas would release half of the living Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip" – thought to number 22 – “in exchange for Israel releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees".

Out of 251 hostages seized by Hamas during the October 2023 attack, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Nearly 21 months of Israel’s assaults have created dire humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has recently expanded its military operations.

Civil defence says schools hit

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said Israeli military operations killed 20 people across the war-battered territory on Saturday.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency.

Bassal said five of the dead were killed in a strike on a school in Gaza City.

A second strike near another school in the city where displaced civilians had found shelter killed three people and wounded around 10, including children, he said.

Many Gazans have sought shelter in schools and other public buildings since the war began with Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it could not comment on specific strikes without precise coordinates.

The civil defence agency said Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least 52 people on Friday.

The Hamas attack of October 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 57,268 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The United Nations considers the figures reliable.