Hamas and Red Cross teams are set to conduct two joint searches Sunday in Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza to locate the remains of Israeli hostages, according to Israeli media.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said the tours will take place in the southern city of Khan Younis and the Shejaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City with formal approval from Israel's political leadership.

Under the current cease-fire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, Israel controls what is referred to as the "yellow line," to which its army has withdrawn. This area covers about 50% of Gaza's territory, stretching from southern North Gaza governorate to the outskirts of Rafah in the south, though no boundary markers are present.

KAN, citing unnamed Israeli sources, said Hamas should transfer any questionable remains to Israel for examination.

The outlet said Israel prepares to receive the remains of hostages this evening, without providing any details.

There was no comment from Hamas on the report.

Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 19 out of 28, most of them Israelis since the cease-fire took effect. Israel, however, claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.

Israel has killed 211 Palestinians and injured 597 others since the cease-fire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the cease-fire to the handover of all the hostage remains. Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.