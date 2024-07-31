Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Wednesday vowed a strong response to the assassination of its political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

A senior Hamas official said Wednesday that Haniyeh's killing "will not go unanswered."

"The assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered," Hamas policial bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas also condemned the killing of Haniyeh, calling it a "cowardly act" and urged Palestinians to remain united against Israel.

"President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation," Abbas's office said in a statement.

"He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation."

Israel assassinated Haniyeh in the Iranian capital where he had been attending the inauguration of the country's new president.

His killing came after Israel on Tuesday struck a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut, killing a senior commander of the Iran-backed group it said was responsible for a weekend rocket attack on the Israel-annexed Golan Heights.

"Brother, leader, mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, died in a Zionist strike on his headquarters in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of the new (Iranian) president," Hamas said in a statement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards also announced the death, saying Haniyeh's residence in Tehran was "hit" and he was killed along with a bodyguard.

"The residence of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of Hamas Islamic Resistance, was hit in Tehran, and as a result of this incident, him and one of his bodyguards were martyred," said a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Sepah news website.

The Guards said the cause of the incident was not immediately clear but it was "being investigated."

Haniyeh had traveled to Tehran to attend Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Israeli army declined to comment on foreign media reports.