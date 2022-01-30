Israeli President Isaac Herzog traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday in the first-ever visit to the Gulf country by an Israeli head of state.

Herzog is accompanied by his wife Michal on the two-day trip. He will meet, among others, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto ruler of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Sajid Al Nahjan.

"I bring with me a blessing and a message of peace for the peoples of the entire region," Herzog said before his departure.

During his visit, Herzog also plans to open Israel's National Day at Expo 2020 in Dubai. In addition, he will meet representatives of the Jewish community, a statement from his office said.

In December, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett became the first prime minister of Israel to officially visit the UAE.

Israel signed agreements with the UAE and Bahrain in 2020 to establish diplomatic relations. Until then, only two Arab states, neighboring Egypt and Jordan, had maintained diplomatic relations with Israel.

Last year, the Emirates opened an embassy in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. The countries have established direct flights.

Economic considerations are seen as the main driver of the rapprochement, but the countries are also forming an alliance against Iran.