Lebanon's Hezbollah retaliated Sunday by firing dozens of rockets into northern Israel, a day after Israeli strikes killed five in southern Lebanon.

Hamas ally Hezbollah and its arch-foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily fire across the border since Israel launched its war on Gaza on Oct. 7.

Hezbollah said it had launched "dozens of katyusha-type rockets" in the morning on the Israeli village of Meron, 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the border.

Meron is home to a major air control base that the Iran-backed group has targeted several times since the start of the year.

Hezbollah said it had acted "in response to Israeli attacks against villages in the south and the homes of civilians," particularly the targeting of the home of a member in Kherbet Selm the day before.

Hezbollah members and supporters attend the funeral of one of the group's members Hassan Hussein, his wife Ruwaida Mustafa, and their 25-year-old son Ali Hussein, killed in Israeli bombardment, during their funeral in their southern Lebanese village of Houla, March 6, 2024. (AFP Photo)

A woman and another person were also killed in the same strike, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

"Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, approximately 35 launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were identified, a number of which were intercepted," the Israeli army said Sunday.

The statement added that the Israeli air force struck Hezbollah infrastructure during the night, including a "military structure in which Hezbollah ... were identified in the area of Khirbet Selm."

At least 312 people have been killed in Lebanon since the start of cross-border violence on Oct. 8, most of them Hezbollah members but also including 53 civilians, according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and seven civilians have been killed, according to the latest official figures.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the fighting on both sides of the border.

Strikes have largely remained confined to border regions for the moment, but several have hit Hezbollah positions further north in recent weeks, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

The group has repeatedly said that it will only stop its attacks on Israel with a cease-fire in Gaza.

But Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said recently that any truce in Gaza would not change Israel's goal of pushing Hezbollah out of southern Lebanon, by force or diplomacy.