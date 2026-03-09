Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of unlawfully using white phosphorus in residential areas of a southern Lebanese town last week.

In a report released Monday, the New York-based rights group said the Israeli military fired artillery-delivered white phosphorus on March 3 over the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor, describing the use of the incendiary substance in populated areas as unlawful.

HRW said it had verified and geolocated seven images showing airburst white phosphorus munitions being deployed above a residential part of the town, as well as civil defense workers responding to fires that broke out in at least two homes and one vehicle.

White phosphorus is a chemical substance that ignites upon contact with oxygen and is commonly used to create smoke screens or illuminate battlefields. However, it can also function as an incendiary weapon capable of causing fires, severe burns, respiratory damage, organ failure and death.

Israel, which has continued strikes targeting Hezbollah despite a 2024 cease-fire, launched several waves of attacks across Lebanon since last week and deployed ground troops to border areas after the Iran-backed group carried out attacks against it.

The Israeli army has repeatedly urged residents living south of the Litani River, roughly 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the Israeli border, to evacuate the area.

“Israel should immediately halt this practice, and states providing Israel with weapons, including white phosphorus munitions, should suspend military assistance and arms sales and press Israel to stop firing such munitions in residential areas,” Ramzi Kaiss, HRW’s Lebanon researcher, said in the report.

Lebanese authorities and HRW have for years accused Israel of using controversial white phosphorus munitions in attacks that officials say have harmed civilians and the environment.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Sunday that Israeli forces targeted the towns of Khiam and Tal Nahas, near the Israeli border, with artillery and phosphorus shelling.

Last month, Israel was also accused of spraying the herbicide glyphosate and pesticides of unknown composition over agricultural land along the Lebanese side of the border and in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria.